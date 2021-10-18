COVID-19 detected on 3 flights through Victoria

Passengers flying through the Victoria International Airport continue to risk exposure to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three recent flights through the Victoria International Airport had people infected with COVID-19 onboard, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

On Oct. 10, passengers who sat in rows 16 to 22 on WestJet flight 3413 from Edmonton to Victoria were the most at risk of being exposed to the virus. Two days later, on Oct. 12, those who sat in rows two to eight on WestJet flight 3355 from Vancouver to Victoria were the most at risk.

Finally, on Air Canada flight 8555 from Calgary to Victoria Oct. 13, passengers in rows three to nine may have come in contact with the virus. All affected passengers are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested and self-isolate if any appear.

The new exposures bring October’s total to eight, down so far from 15 in September.

