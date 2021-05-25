COVID-19 exposure reported at Torquay Elementary in Saanich

Students and staff at Torquay Elementary School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 on March 17 to 20. (Pixabay photo)

A new school exposure was reported in Saanich over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the Greater Victoria School District announced students and staff who were in Torquay Elementary school from March 17 to 20 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

Island Health is now conducting contact tracing and only people who are contacted directly by them will be required to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

