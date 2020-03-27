Harbour Air has suspended all regularly scheduled flights in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook/Harbour Air Seaplanes)

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Harbour Air has suspended all flights in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued March 26, the airline said it had decided it was in the best interest of employees and customers to cease all scheduled service flight operations, with a plan to resume operations on May 4.

“To all of Harbour Air’s guests, neighbours, partners and friends, we are thinking of you,” the airline writes. “Through everyone’s help and support, we will get through this and get back to doing what we love.”

Harbour Air will continue to offer charter services including private flights, freight and government support services as needed, however, flights will take place on a larger aircraft to allow for the onboard physical distancing of passengers and crew members.

“We will continue to follow the stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols in place.”

On March 18 the company cancelled all Seattle flights after travel restrictions were put in place between Canada and the U.S. Since then stricter distancing and isolation protocols have been ordered to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 14 British Columbians as of March 26.

