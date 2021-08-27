Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. (Google Maps Streetview)

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. (Google Maps Streetview)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria’s Sunset Lodge care home

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Island Health declared an outbreak at Victoria’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home on Friday after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release said no residents are experiencing symptoms at this time and the risk remains low. Island Health said the three positive staff members are self isolating at their homes and communication with residents, families and other staff is underway.

The health authority said it’s working with Salvation Army-owned care home to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the positive cases.

The release said the site has implemented safety measures such as requiring masking for all staff, allowing only essential visits and added screening and testing.

