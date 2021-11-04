COVID-19 reported on two flights through Victoria

Passengers on an Air Canada flight through Victoria Oct. 30 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Two recent flights through the Victoria International Airport had cases of COVID-19 onboard, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers who flew on WestJet flight 3373 from Calgary to Victoria Oct. 23 may have come in contact with the virus. Those seated in rows seven to 13 were the most at risk.

On Oct. 30, passengers on Air Canada flight 8067 from Vancouver to Victoria were also at risk. Rows 14 to 20 were the most likely to be exposed.

The two new exposures bring Victoria’s total for October to 13 reported so far. In September there were 15 and in August there were a record-breaking 28.

On Nov. 2, the federal government announced the Victoria International Airport has been cleared to accept direct international travel again beginning on Nov. 30. It will be the first time it has been allowed to do so since March 2020.

