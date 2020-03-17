Members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation talk with Port Alberni RCMP on March 17 at Sutton Pass along Highway 4. (Nora O’Malley photo)

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

Members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN), an Indigenous community located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, are stopping cars travelling along Hwy. 4 from Port Alberni towards the Tofino-Ucluelet region.

“We are stopping cars to stop COVID-19 from reaching the Coast,” said TFN hereditary chief and emergency preparedness co-ordinator Simon Tom.

About six TFN members were gathered at Sutton Pass, the boundary line to TFN territory, on Tuesday morning. They did not have an illegal blockade set-up, but Tom said the number of TFN members that turn up at Sutton Pass might grow over the next few days.

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic. We met about two or three times, chief and council, the message is, ‘Be proactive, not reactive.’ I was saying that we have to stop using the word ‘if’ and prepare for it now,” he said.

“We are doing this to protect all Tofino community and our residents. Not just our tribe, but the whole community. We have a small hospital so if it breaks out then we’ll have half the town will have to see the doctor. It’s safety precautions,” said Tom.

Michael Hunt stood with the TFN members on Tuesday morning.

“We were stopping the road to let them know about the virus. We weren’t letting anybody who were from out of town to come through. The only ones who are allowed to go through are those living in Ucluelet and Tofino and we didn’t stop the [delivery] trucks,” said Hunt.

“Traffic stopped. A lot of people were getting out and screaming at us. They were saying this is our land, not yours. We belong here more than you and a lot of young people started to jump out of their cars telling us this is not right and we don’t have a right to this,” he continued.

“We were just protecting not only our Nation, but Ahousaht, Tofino and Ucluelet and anybody who lives in the West Coast area. We were making a point to let people know we were serious about this virus,” he said.

Herediatry chief Tom said a few visitors heading to the West Coast did indeed turn around after they were stopped by TFN members.

Two RCMP officers from the Port Alberni detachment were on scene at the Sutton Pass gathering on Tuesday morning. They offered hand sanitizer to the TFN members and recommended that all of them wear high visibility clothing.

No westbound vehicles were denied travel, however several vehicles decided themselves to turn around, notes a statement from BC RCMP Communication Services.

“We understand that people have concerns and wish to do their part to mitigate the risk to their communities. In order to do so, we must continue to follow direction given by the Provincial Health Authorities and not put yourself or the motoring public at risk by obstructing traffic,” states Cpl. Chris Manseau BC RCMP Media Relations Officer in the media release.

On March 16, Ahousaht First Nation closed its community to non-residents as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Many Tofino and Ucluelet businesses have temporarily closed or are taking temporary measures as a response to COVID-19. The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, one of 48 National Parks in Canada, will suspend all visitor services as of March 18.

The Westerly News has reached out to Tourism Tofino for comment.

More to come.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

READ: National Parks close due to COVID-19 spread

READ: Ucluelet closes public facilities, Co-op launches seniors’ shopping hour and home delivery service

CoronavirusFirst NationsTofino,Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19
Next story
B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

Just Posted

Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Businesses and community groups also announce closures, cancellations

Sooke museum, recreation centre closed due to COVID-19

No timeline when facilities will re-open

Social media post encourages neighbourhood shamrock hunt for St. Paddy’s this year

Shamrock hunt helps community celebrate amidst COVID-19

Social services groups take extra precautions for Victoria’s most vulnerable amid pandemic

Our Place, Cool Aid, Mustard Seed change procedure for sake of health and safety

Central Saanich resident among the first tested for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Glenn Letham chose to get tested after returning from the United States and developing cough

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Benefit concert raises money for Sooke Food Bank

Event a ‘tremendous success,’ say organizers

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read