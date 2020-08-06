Cowichan RCMP use spike belts to end car chase — man in custody

The driver was arrested at the scene a short distance from his vehicle

A Victoria man is in police custody after North Cowichan/Duncan and Shawnigan Lake RCMP used a spike belt to stop a driver Thursday afternoon on the Trans Canada Highway south of Duncan at 4:20 p.m.

Northbound traffic was directed through Cowichan Bay and away from the TCH between Whippletree Junction and Cowichan Bay Road while RCMP worked to follow and arrest a driver during the Thursday evening commute.

Shortly after 4 p.m. police were notified about a driver headed north at high rates of speed. As they were responding to that call, they started to get a number of other calls about multiple motor vehicle incidents.

Officers laid down a spike belt just south of Bench Road in the northbound lanes on the TCH, which successfully deflated the suspect vehicle’s tires and brought it to a stop.

The driver was arrested at the scene a short distance from his vehicle, according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The highway remained closed for about an hour as police completed their investigation and cleared debris.

Police say the man who was arrested is facing numerous charges related to the incident.

Witnesses also saw a tire on the road and a second vehicle and an ambulance closer to Whippletree Junction.

RCMP are asking for public assistance.

“We are asking the public to report to their police of jurisdiction if they witnessed or were involved in any incidents involving an older model light green Land Rover – Range Rover, anywhere between the city of Victoria and the south end of Duncan along the Trans-Canada Highway,” Const. Pam Bolton said in a press release.

The non-emergency numbers to contact are:

Victoria Police Department 250-995-7654

Westshore RCMP 250-474-2264

Shawnigan Lake RCMP 250-743-5514

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP 250-748-5522

