CRD warns of wastewater discharge at Macaulay Point pump station

Warning asks people to avoid entering the water in the affected areas

  • Jun. 22, 2020 4:20 p.m.
  • News

The Capital Regional District is advising residents to temporarily avoid swimming in multiple shorelines for the next couple of days.

Construction on the Macaulay Point pump station will require wastewater to be discharged from the short outfall on June 22. People are asked to avoid entering the water as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

The shorelines affected will be between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road including Saxe Point, Macaulay Point and McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt; and along Dallas Road between Dock Street and Government Street in Victoria.

“As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit,” stated the CRD in a press release.

Public health advisory signs will be posted until sample results show the water is safe to enter.

Construction on the Macaulay Point Pump Station is part of the Wastewater Treatment Project. It will pump wastewater from various areas in the region “to the new McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment plant for tertiary treatment.”

For more information or for updates visit crd.bc.ca.

CRD warns of wastewater discharge at Macaulay Point pump station

