East Sooke and other fire departments responded to fires near East Sooke Regional Park on Oct. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

East Sooke and other fire departments responded to fires near East Sooke Regional Park on Oct. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crews extinguish fires near East Sooke Regional Park

Several departments were fighting the structure, spot fires early in the morning

Crews extinguished a structure blaze and other fires near East Sooke Regional Park early on Friday morning.

The East Sooke Fire department said crews were fighting a structure fire off Parkheights Drive at 2:20 a.m. on Friday. At that time, the department said several spot fires were in the area, but all were under control.

The department had all the fires extinguished as of just before 5 a.m., but said crews remained on-site at that time to look for potential spot fires. East Sooke also thanked the Metchosin, Sooke and Otter Point fire departments for also responding.

READ: Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

East SookeSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
David Eby has ‘mixed feelings’ about end of race as he gets set to become premier
Next story
Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

Just Posted

East Sooke and other fire departments responded to fires near East Sooke Regional Park on Oct. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crews extinguish fires near East Sooke Regional Park

Mike Hicks enjoys a day at Kemp Lake. Hicks, the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director for the CRD, retires next month after a 14-year political career. (Black Press Media file photo)
After 14 years, Juan de Fuca director Mike Hicks ready to retire from politics

The plans for the future Elders’ Complex, The Gathering Place on Wadams Way. (Courtesy of SRCHN)
Sooke senior housing complex inches toward $2M fundraising goal

Rain is expected to return on Oct. 21 after three months of almost no precipitation and hot weather in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Big shift’ to rainy, cool fall weather headed for Greater Victoria after drought