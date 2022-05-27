Nanaimo RCMP at Highway 19 and 19A where a cyclist was involved in a motor vehicle incident Friday, May 27. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP at Highway 19 and 19A where a cyclist was involved in a motor vehicle incident Friday, May 27. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Cyclist airlifted after collision with pickup truck on the highway in Nanaimo

Northbound highway lanes expected to be closed for more than an hour

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, rushed to the highway at the north end of Nanaimo a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Crews were alerted a little before 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 27, to the incident, which appears to have involved a pickup truck and a bicycle, at the convergence of the Nanaimo Parkway and the old Island Highway north of Woodgrove Centre.

The male cyclist was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious but unknown injuries.

According to his riding companion, the cyclists were travelling through Nanaimo as part of a long-distance bike trip and were changing lanes when the collision occurred.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Lantzville Fire Rescue crews are on scene. Northbound lanes of the Island Highway will be closed for one or two hours for investigation and traffic is being detoured through Lantzville.

READ ALSO: Two intersections tie for worst in Nanaimo as ICBC releases crash statistics


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crash

Previous story
VIDEO: Elderly woman pushed to ground in random Saanich assault

Just Posted

The District of Sooke’s police budget is $2,443,607 but only covers the regular operations of the RCMP. Major crimes, such as murders, terrorism and cocaine trafficking, are handled differently, say officials. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Hefty bill for homicide investigation could lead to tax hike, warns Sooke mayor

The Saanich Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed a random assault of an elderly woman walking up Oak Street near the Saanich Road McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday evening to contact police with what they saw. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIDEO: Elderly woman pushed to ground in random Saanich assault

Victoria’s proposed missing middle strategy aims to rezone the city’s lowest density areas to allow for corner townhomes and houseplexes, along with infill builds on properties with unprotected, but heritage-worthy homes. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria’s missing middle strategy faces process pushback

Anyone who sees the truck or an unattended dog that fits the description to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
UPDATE: Puppy missing after truck and camper stolen in Langford