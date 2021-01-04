Lookout Lake is undergoing upgrades to the dam until mid November. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Lookout Lake is undergoing upgrades to the dam until mid November. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Dam safety upgrades complete, popular swimming spot in Colwood opens

Lookout Lake to be restocked with fish in March

As weather patterns bring flooding to the forefront, a Colwood dam is up to code to avoid such damage if a major earthquake hits.

Closed for work since October 2020, Lookout Lake now meets the required safety requirements for its dam, built in 1958.

The Lookout Brook Dam was rated as a high consequence dam in 2017, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Sustainability. If it failed during a seismic event, water would freely flow towards homes along Maureen Terrace and Sunheights Drive and further down a sloped hill.

The popular swimming spot now features more flat areas to lay out a blanket and a gentler slope to the water’s edge. For safety, natural fencing on the downstream slope on the opposite side of the lake. Several large logs, roots and gravel were used to create a fish habitat enhancement area.

READ MORE: Colwood dam upgrades projected to be under budget

The project was completed with funding from the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and upgrades are projected to come in under budget. This means council may consider park upgrades, including trail improvements, a washroom or additional seating before they present final 2021 budget plans in May.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC plans to stock the lake with rainbow trout in March.

ALSO READ: Colwood’s Lookout Lake gets spring cleaning

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

Just Posted

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria on Tuesday, Jan. 5, which is expected to hit in the late morning and continue into the evening. A picture of a windy day at the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winds up to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Winds to ease late Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada

Typical property assessments across Greater Victoria appreciated in 2020, a trend reflected in municipalities across the province. (Black Press Media File)
Home values surge across Greater Victoria

BC Assessment’s 2021 data reveals appreciating values across the region

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Submitted file photo)
Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals to follow all mandatory isolation, testing procedures before returning to work

John Borrows, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Law at the University of Victoria’s law school, was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada on Dec. 30. (Courtesy of John Borrows)
UVic professor appointed officer of Order of Canada

John Borrows is recognized for his work on Indigenous rights and laws

(Black Press Media file photo)
From environment to youth or community builder, nominate your West Shore hero

Nominations for the Goldstream Gazette’s Local Hero awards are open to Jan. 15

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Paper Excellence mill on Stamp Avenue on Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Paper machine catches fire at Vancouver Island mill

No one was hurt in fire, says company’s general manager

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Most Read