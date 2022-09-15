Defence on the Dock returns Saturday to Victoria

CFB Esquimalt’s Defence on the Dock event is back this year, this time in a new location.
The annual open house-like event was put on hold during the pandemic, and is being held at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour for the first time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17).
The family-friendly event will feature ship tours, boat rides, navy demonstrations, interactive experiences, military bands, and much more.
