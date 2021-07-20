Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

In July, the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Humanists continue to lobby against giving clergy charitable tax breaks
Next story
Western Canada desperately needs rain but it’s not in the forecast: climatologist

Just Posted

A two-week outdoor music festival will run in the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy this summer, with performances from the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria and others. (Photo courtesy Victoria Symphony/Pacific Opera Victoria)
Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera announce outdoor festival of music

The District of Sooke's wastewater treatment plant will receive structural and mechanical upgrades, and the local wastewater collection system will be extended to increase sewer capacity. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke mayor welcomes provincial funding for upgrades to wastewater treatment plant

The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
PHOTOS: Snowbirds take to the skies over Greater Victoria

Premier John Horgan and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham unveil the Century Farm and Ranch Award at Woodside Farm in Sooke on Monday. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Sooke’s Woodside Farm honoured for 100 years of agriculture in B.C.