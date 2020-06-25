The image shows earrings similar to those taken during a car break-in at Saanich Center on June 21. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Diamond earrings among items stolen from Saanich shopper’s car

Diamond earrings, iPhone among stolen items

A thief snared several valuable items from a Saanich resident’s vehicle in broad daylight while woman was just 25 yards away returning a shopping cart.

On the afternoon of June 21, woman returned to her vehicle after shopping at Saanich Centre – at the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue. After putting her cart away, she realized that her purse and various other valuables had been stolen from her vehicle.

The resident reported the theft to Saanich police around 2 p.m. The stolen valuables include identification, an iPhone, money, keys and a pair of diamond earrings “of high sentimental value to the family,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

READ ALSO: Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Officers are investigating and “are working hard to recover the items.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police remind residents to lock up their valuables when leaving them unattended – “no matter how long you may be away,” Kowalewich said.

