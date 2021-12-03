(File photo)

Did you lose a pile of money outside a Parksville hardware store?

RCMP seek owners of large amounts of cash found in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP hope to return large amounts of cash discovered in Parksville and Qualicum Beach last month.

On Nov. 19, money was located in the parking lot of a Parksville hardware store and turned in to police.

We want to return the money to its rightful owner, said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. In order to identify the rightful owner, (they) will have to confirm specific details of their lost money so we are satisfied it is being reunited with the correct person.

Police are also still looking for the owner of another large amount of money, turned in at the Oceanside detachment in Nov. 10, found in downtown Qualicum Beach.

If anyone can provide details confirming ownership in either case, they are asked to contact police by phone 250-248-6111 and reference police file number 2021-12222.

