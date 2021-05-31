District of Sooke consults stakeholders on DCC bylaw update

The District of Sooke will give the public and stakeholders the chance to provide their input on the proposed development cost charges bylaw update.

The District of Sooke will give the public and stakeholders the chance to provide their input on the proposed development cost charges bylaw update.

Those interested in participating can go to the district’s Let’s Talk Sooke website portal at www.letstalk.sooke.ca/dcc. A development industry stakeholder session is set for June 9 at 1 p.m. Register at www.letstalk.sooke.ca/dcc.

DCCs are fees collected from land developers on a user-pay basis to help fund the cost of the new infrastructure and parks needed to service new development. DCCs help ensure developers pay their fair share of the costs required to develop new infrastructure and park improvements.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter