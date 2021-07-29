Seven-year-old Tonnerre is recovering from burns sustained in a South Okanagan wildfire. (BC SPCA image)

Seven-year-old Tonnerre is recovering from burns sustained in a South Okanagan wildfire. (BC SPCA image)

Dog survives burns from South Okanagan wildfire

Seven-year-old Tonnerre was missing for four days after getting spooked by the blaze

A dog who ran away after getting spooked by a South Okanagan wildfire sustained burns on his back and sides.

As loving animal guardians are forced to evacuate areas threatened by wildfires, terrified dogs can bolt — leaving their panicked guardian with no choice but to evacuate without them, said Eileen Drever of the BC SPCA.

Seven-year-old Tonnerre, bolted when flames from a wildfire tore through the Osoyoos and Oliver area his owner was living and working in.

Tonnerre’s owner was heartbroken. Thankfully, after four days of searching, Tonnerre was found.

However, the dog hadn’t been able to escape the flames altogether, said Drever.

Tonnerre sustained significant burns on his back and sides.

His owner promptly drove him to family in Vancouver, who referred him to the BC SPCA at Charlie’s Pet Food Bank.

From there, Tonnerre was transferred to a nearby emergency hospital for care and treatment.

BC SPCA special constable Alex Jay said Tonnerre’s guardian was thankful for everything that was done to help and became emotional as he feared there may be other animals like Tonnerre impacted by the fires.

Tonnerre is now on the road to recovery and the BC SPCA covered the costs of his care.

Read more: Dog tips with Dogzies: Hide and seek

Read more: Horse owners warned after trespasser east of Kamloops cuts horse’s tail

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCSPCASPCA

Previous story
Campfire ban lifted in Prince George area as wildfire risk remains high elsewhere in B.C.
Next story
Homicide investigators in New Westminster after 1-year-old dies

Just Posted

The Impulse Theatre will take to parks and natural areas in Greater Victoria for their Molecular Landscapes shows that start this week. (Photo courtesy of the Impulse Theatre)
Outdoor dance-theatre shows to inhabit Greater Victoria parks, natural areas

Colwood Fire Rescue responded to an ammonia alarm at the Juan de Fuca Arena on July 28. (Google Maps)
Ammonia sensor alarm brings Colwood firefighters to Juan de Fuca arena

A map shows the location of a new connector between Luxton and Sooke roads. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)
New connection underway in Langford between Luxton and Sooke roads

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer, left, and Hillary Janssens look at each other after receiving their bronze medals, won in the women’s pair rowing final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on Thursday, July 29. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)
Grandparents cheer from Nanaimo as granddaughter wins Canada’s first rowing medal of Olympics