The executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank has issued another appeal to the public not to donate expired food to the organization. (Bev Elder/Submitted)

The executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank has issued another appeal to the public not to donate expired food to the organization. (Bev Elder/Submitted)

Donations of expired food continues to come into Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

It costs the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank money to dispose donations of expired food

The executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank welcomes donations to the organization, but also reminds the public about the quality of the donations.

Bev Elder said the run-up to Saturday’s Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive generated a great response by way of donations, but that not all of the donations will find their way onto the plates of those who need them.

“We just had a gentleman drop off (three) boxes of very expired food,” she said.

Pictures submitted by Elder show several canned items with expiration dates in 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012. One can had an expiration date of 1999, while one bottle of salad dressing had no date at all.

RELATED: Rising demand, prices; food supply chain disruptions impact Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

“Do not give us garbage,” said Elder earlier in the month. While the Thanksgiving Food Drive in the fall yielded a total 22 pallets of food, volunteers disposed the equivalent of seven pallets.

“If you won’t eat it, don’t give it to the food bank. It costs me (money) to throw it away, so you are not doing us any favours.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Man shot and seriously injured in Nanaimo’s south end
Next story
Captain Sparrow and 7 other puppies with serious health issues brought to B.C. SPCA

Just Posted

Rapid snowfall commenced on the Malahat around noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UPDATE: Snow continues on Malahat as icy roads make two separate crashes in Saanich Sunday morning

Matt Bawtinheimer of Oak Bay Bikes works on one of the 60 bikes collected by the Spandads in a bid to get bikes out to kids this Christmas. (Photo by Malcolm Gaylord)
Spandads ensure bikes a possibility around Greater Victoria Christmas trees

A percentage of the sales of Spinnakers soda will be donated to The Rotary Club of Oak Bay for the Threshold Housing Society. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Oak Bay)
Soda sales fund programs for youth at risk in Greater Victoria

Real estate agent Chace Witson (centre), flanked by Peninsula Santa’s Helpers volunteers Patti Sanders (left) and Carey Salvador, encourages donations to the annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive. Donations can be made until Dec. 15. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula toy drive organizers make final request for public donations