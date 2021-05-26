Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

People get on board with Chemainus student’s idea to make wheelchair accessible

Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)

Greyson Miller has a kind heart and that’s prompted many people to get behind his cause.

It all started when the Grade 3 student at Chemainus Elementary School wanted to do something to make the two gaga ball pits at the school accessible to another student in a wheelchair.

“He didn’t think it was fair she couldn’t play,” said Greyson’s dad Dan Miller.

Gaga ball for the uninitiated is a gentler form of dodge ball played in an enclosed pit. The object is to be the last person standing and players hit the ball at each other with their hands. If the ball strikes them on or below the knee, just like dodge ball, they’re eliminated.

Students love to jump in and join the fun in the pits, but not everyone can and Greyson decided he was going to change that.

“When he’s passionate about something, he goes after it,” said Dan. “He’s a doer.”

Greyson found a design for a gate that would allow students of all ages and abilities to participate.

“His mom made a little YouTube video and he was going to ask the PAC for funding,” noted Dan.

Greyson started actively fundraising by doing odd jobs, with his family collecting bottles and cans. They ordered some ‘Let’s All Play’ stickers to sell, buying 100 while the lady who made them donated another 100.

READ MORE: Upgrades to Chemainus boat launch being made

Chemainus Elementary teacher Alyssa Davidson also started a GoFundMe page for Greyson’s effort. About $350 U.S. was needed for each of the two gates, Dan said, and that total was easily surpassed with more than $1,170 raised already.

“He decided he would try if there was enough money to do as many gates in the district as possible,” said Dan.

Greyson is now turning his attention toward that and any additional funds raised could go to other similar projects.

“We’ve got enough to do our pits, no problem,” enthused Dan. “We’re going to see if we can do a few more at the end of it.”

“Greyson shows care and empathy to everyone, every single day,” praised Davidson. “Let’s follow this young man’s lead in making our world a better place!”

Dan Miller isn’t surprised by his son’s kindness toward others.

“He comes up with a lot of ideas,” he said. “He loves his friends.”

Dan volunteers with Vancouver Island Adaptive Snow Sports at Mount Washington where the family has a cabin.

“That might be partly where Greyson gets his ideas from,” Dan reasoned.

Donations can still be made toward Greyson’s ambitions at his GoFundMe page .

don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca

