Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)

Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)

Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

People get on board with Chemainus student’s idea to make wheelchair accessible

Greyson Miller has a kind heart and that’s prompted many people to get behind his cause.

It all started when the Grade 3 student at Chemainus Elementary School wanted to do something to make the two gaga ball pits at the school accessible to another student in a wheelchair.

“He didn’t think it was fair she couldn’t play,” said Greyson’s dad Dan Miller.

Gaga ball for the uninitiated is a gentler form of dodge ball played in an enclosed pit. The object is to be the last person standing and players hit the ball at each other with their hands. If the ball strikes them on or below the knee, just like dodge ball, they’re eliminated.

Students love to jump in and join the fun in the pits, but not everyone can and Greyson decided he was going to change that.

“When he’s passionate about something, he goes after it,” said Dan. “He’s a doer.”

Greyson found a design for a gate that would allow students of all ages and abilities to participate.

“His mom made a little YouTube video and he was going to ask the PAC for funding,” noted Dan.

Greyson started actively fundraising by doing odd jobs, with his family collecting bottles and cans. They ordered some ‘Let’s All Play’ stickers to sell, buying 100 while the lady who made them donated another 100.

READ MORE: Upgrades to Chemainus boat launch being made

Chemainus Elementary teacher Alyssa Davidson also started a GoFundMe page for Greyson’s effort. About $350 U.S. was needed for each of the two gates, Dan said, and that total was easily surpassed with more than $1,170 raised already.

“He decided he would try if there was enough money to do as many gates in the district as possible,” said Dan.

Greyson is now turning his attention toward that and any additional funds raised could go to other similar projects.

“We’ve got enough to do our pits, no problem,” enthused Dan. “We’re going to see if we can do a few more at the end of it.”

“Greyson shows care and empathy to everyone, every single day,” praised Davidson. “Let’s follow this young man’s lead in making our world a better place!”

Dan Miller isn’t surprised by his son’s kindness toward others.

“He comes up with a lot of ideas,” he said. “He loves his friends.”

Dan volunteers with Vancouver Island Adaptive Snow Sports at Mount Washington where the family has a cabin.

“That might be partly where Greyson gets his ideas from,” Dan reasoned.

Donations can still be made toward Greyson’s ambitions at his GoFundMe page.

don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca

chemainusCommunityfundraiservancouverisland

Previous story
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Just Posted

The apartments at 342 Wale Rd. are almost ready for their first occupants. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Indigenous housing building in Colwood almost ready for occupancy

124 apartments for Indigenous families close to Galloping Goose, transit, shopping

The estate of Laura Gardom, pictured, donated a historic amount to Victoria High School. (Victoria News file photo)
Estate of Victoria High School alum donates $123,000 to fund post-secondary studies

Laura Gardom’s son says not being able to carry on her studies was a lifelong regret

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance line the 700 block of View Street in downtown Victoria following a police incident Wednesday afternoon. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Man forces way into downtown Victoria church

Large police presence uses force to take man into custody, public safe

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)
Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

People get on board with Chemainus student’s idea to make wheelchair accessible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

Most Read