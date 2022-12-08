Downed hydro pole causing delays in Colwood

Emergency crews are responding to a downed hydro pole on Heatherly Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The City of Colwood is urging drivers and others to use caution in the 2200-block of Sooke Road – near Kelly Road.

Emergency crews are on site dealing with a downed hydro pole.

Heatherly Road is closed.

Drivers please use caution in the 2200 block of Sooke Road (near Ledsham Road) A downed hydro pole is causing single lane traffic. Colwood Fire is on scene. #yyjtraffic — City of Colwood (@cityofcolwood) December 8, 2022

More to come.

