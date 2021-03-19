The City of Victoria is phasing out parkade attendants at its various facilities, replacing them with a pay-by-space system that has been piloted since last fall at the Johnson Street parkade. The system will use machines similar to the on-street one shown here. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria parkades will gradually shift to self-serve machines

Parkade attendants to be offered jobs as on-street parking monitors

The expansion of a pilot project that uses a pay-by-space model will result in City of Victoria parkade attendants being removed from their posts and offered positions as on-street parking monitors.

According to a city spokesperson, the self-serve system piloted since last fall in the Johnson Street parkade is scheduled to be implemented in other city parkades using a phased approach, likely to start this summer.

No job losses are anticipated with the change, and the city and the union representing affected staff are working to minimize any impact on staff, including rates of pay, the spokesperson said.

Parkade users have not dealt with attendants for months during the pandemic, other than when problems arise, since the city shifted to a self-checkout pay system at parkade exits.

The goal with the change is to improve traffic flow and reduce lineups for exiting parkades during peak hours, which has been achieved at the Johnson facility with barriers removed.

Parkade users will also be encouraged to pay with the city’s ParkVictoria app, which can provide refunds for unused time. Machines will be installed that are similar in look and operation to the blue on-street parking ticket dispensers found on downtown streets.

Follow details of the rollout at victoria.ca.

 

