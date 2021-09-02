Downtown Victoria stabbing sends one man to hospital

Victoria police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to hospital Sept. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are investigating after one man was stabbed in downtown Victoria early Thursday (Sept. 2) morning.

Officers were called to the area of Quadra Street and Pandora Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a report that a man was suffering from a stab wound. They found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and provided emergency first aid on scene before paramedics transported him to hospital.

Police say the man’s injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

Traffic was closed in the area until 6 a.m. Thursday while officers analyzed the scene and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

