Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

Driver caught accelerating to twice the speed limit through Oak Bay school zone

Officers also responded to impaired drivers and multiple thefts last week

Oak Bay police responded to a driver going about twice the speed limit through a school zone, impaired drivers and multiple thefts over the last week.

An officer observed a driver going about twice the 30km/h speed limit in a school zone in the 1700-block of Beach Drive on April 6. The officer was measuring drivers’ speed with a radar and while serving a ticket to another vehicle, the officer heard a vehicle revving its engine and accelerating northbound through the school crosswalk.

The officer estimated the driver was going between 60 and 70 km/h. After getting the vehicle’s licence plate number, the officer went to the owner’s address and served them with tickets for driving without consideration, speeding in a school zone and failing to obey police direction.

Oak Bay police is looking to get surveillance footage after an $800 dinghy was stolen from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club sometime between April 7 and 10. The boat is about eight feet long and has a 3.3 black Mercury two-stroke outboard motor attached to it.

READ: West Shore RCMP arrest man after shots fired at Malahat campground

On April 11, Oak Bay police responded to the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue, where a Nissan Versa was wedged between a rock wall and another vehicle on the south sidewalk. A 56-year-old woman was transported to hospital and an impaired investigation is ongoing.

A novice driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded on April 8 after an officer smelled liquor on them. Oak Bay police stopped the driver in the 3900-block of Gordon Head Road because records showed it had no insurance.

The driver was offered a ride home and once they were in the police car, the officer smelled booze and administered a breath screening on the driver. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving contrary to restrictions.

Police weren’t able to identify a suspect who was recorded stealing a bike’s front tire at Oak Bay High School on April 5. The video, shot by a witness, was taken from a distance too out of focus to identify a suspect.

Police also received a report about a propane tank stolen from the 1800-block of Monteith Street on April 6. Police say the white, double-sized tank was visible from the street.

READ: Driver who crashed into Uptown Walmart likely suffering mental health crisis, police say

Most Read