Driver convicted of dangerous driving after hitting Leila Bui out on bail

Tennesa Nikirk was convicted for striking then 11-year-old Leila Bui with her car

The woman convicted in the Saanich crash that left then 11-year-old Leila Bui unresponsive and severely injured has been released on bail following an application for appeal.

B.C. Appeal Court Services confirmed Wednesday morning that Tenessa Nikirk was released on bail Jan. 5.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Nikirk was driving a Mercedes SUV when she struck Bui in a Saanich crosswalk. Leila, who had been on her way to school, was thrown several metres. She has remained in a non-responsive state and in need of constant care since the incident.

During the trial in Victoria, evidence revealed that Nikirk was texting and driving erratically before the crash. She was convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in January 2020 and sentenced to two years in federal prison in a decision from a provincial court judge on Dec. 21, 2020.

RELATED: Driver who left Saanich girl with catastrophic brain injuries sentenced to two years in prison

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtVictoria