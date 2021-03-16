The driver of a Mercedes Coupe was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on March 13 and was slapped with a $483 fine for excessive speeding and a week-long vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Driver going 178 km/h on Pat Bay Highway slapped with hefty fine, week-long impound

Driver asked for a break because 178 km/h wasn’t fast when they were a kid

The driver of a Mercedes Coupe will be without wheels this week as their vehicle was impounded after they were caught travelling nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit.

At around 2 a.m. on March 13, a Saanich police officer with the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting enforcement on the Pat Bay Highway with a speed laser when a driver going 178 km/h in the 80-zone raced past.

The driver was stopped at the McKenzie Avenue off-ramp, according to public information officer Const. Markus Anastasiades, and when confronted about their speed, asked for a break because 178 km/h wasn’t considered fast when they were younger.

This “caught the officer off-guard” because driving 98 km/h over the speed limit has always been considered fast and the Pat Bay Highway speed limit hasn’t been changed, Anastasiades said.

The driver was issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and a seven-day vehicle impound, though they told police they planned on disputing the ticket.

There’s no excuse to go that fast, no matter what time of day it is or what the traffic conditions are like, Anastasiades noted, adding Saanich roads are not designed for these speeds and driving too fast puts everyone at risk.

So far in 2021, Saanich police have stopped 11 excessive speeders in the municipality. Per the Motor Vehicle Act, drivers caught going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit are considered to be excessively speeding – an offence that can come with a ticket of up to $483, three penalty points and a week-long vehicle impound.

Most Read