Driver parks on steps outside Victoria hotel after trip down Wharf Street bike lane

The driver wasn’t impaired and nobody was injured

A driver was in this sticky situation on Friday evening after driving down the Wharf Street bike lane. (Photo courtesy of VicPD’s traffic unit/ Twitter)

One driver took the road less travelled – by car – in downtown Victoria on Friday evening.

Victoria police’s traffic unit was outside the Victoria Regent Hotel after a car turned down the Wharf Street bike lane before it made another wrong turn towards the hotel.

The traffic unit tweeted a photo of the black sedan suspended on the steps leading to the hotel’s entrance around 6:30 p.m. Police said the driver wasn’t impaired and nobody was injured.

On scene for an unfortunate motorist who ended up in front of the Regent hotel via a bike lane after making a wrong turn into a bike lane then again towards the hotel. Everyone is ok. No impairment. Covid compliant. pic.twitter.com/ToItRNa7tW — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) May 22, 2021

READ: Victoria police seize replica handgun from man’s possessions

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria