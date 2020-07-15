Saanich Police Department is reminding drivers that construction zone speed limits are in effect and enforced 24/7 at the McKenzie interchange site. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Driver slapped with $483 ticket for excessive speeding in Saanich construction zone

Police traffic unit reminds drivers to slow down in McKenzie interchange

The Saanich police traffic safety unit is reminding drivers to observe construction zone speeds after a driver received a hefty fine for excessive speeding at the McKenzie interchange.

On July 13, the traffic safety unit shared a photo on Twitter of a $483 ticket issued earlier that morning after a driver was stopped for excessive speeding at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway where the limit is currently 60 km/h due to ongoing construction.

“We continue to catch excessive speeders [and] drivers who claim they did not know [the McKenzie interchange] was a construction zone,” the tweet read.

The ticket in the photo shows the driver was clocked going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit. According to the ICBC website, drivers caught for excessive speeding – driving more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit – receive tickets ranging from ​$368 to $483 depending on speed, have their vehicle impounded for a week and earn three penalty points on their licence.

Construction work is ongoing in multiple locations throughout the McKenzie interchange and construction zone speed limits which are in effect and enforced 24/7 as crews are on-site at all hours of the day.

In June, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told Black Press Media that the McKenzie Interchange is expected to take on its final traffic configuration this summer.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

ConstructionSaanich Police Departmentspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police investigating chop-shop found in Beacon Hill Park

Just Posted

Sidney Museum showcases Snapshots of Canada exhibit

Photo exhibition displays ‘triumphs, failures and sacrifices’ of the nation

Legion in Langford keeps things clean with hand sanitizer donation

Legion aims to draw in new members and volunteers

Driver slapped with $483 ticket for excessive speeding in Saanich construction zone

Police traffic unit reminds drivers to slow down in McKenzie interchange

Victoria police investigating chop-shop found in Beacon Hill Park

Police asking public to register bikes with them in case lost or stolen

Island Health issues Victoria overdose advisory

Health authority warns of increase in overdoses from opioids and stimulants

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Most Read