Saanich police ticketed a driver they caught going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver ticketed, has vehicle impounded for going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue

Saanich police impounded the driver’s vehicle for a week

Saanich police ticketed a driver they caught going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue. The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and had their vehicle impounded for one week.

