Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo

Drivers tested at three times legal limit ‘unnerve’ Campbell River RCMP

“Parked vehicles are rarely known to jump out and cause accidents”

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road after what they are calling a pair of “unnerving” incidents this past week.

The first incident of impaired driving was called in shortly after 6:30 a.m. on March 26 on Hilchey Rd.

“A 26-year-old Campbell River man succeeded in driving his 2019 Honda into parked vehicles causing significant damage to his own car and three others,” according to the release by Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre, who added, “Amazingly nobody was injured in this collision.”

The release on the incident says a 24-year-old female passenger in the Honda walked away from the scene.

“When police arrived at the sight of the collision, they ventured into an impaired driving investigation, as parked vehicles are rarely known to jump out and cause accidents,” the release says.

The driver was found to have over three times the legal limit of alcohol in his bloodstream and was immediately prohibited from driving and police will be recommending charges of Impaired Driving.

The second incident occurred shortly after midnight on March 28, when police were called to a residence on Carnegie St. where a man was said to be naked and crying in his vehicle that was running.

“Police arrived and found the man partially clothed and unconscious in his running vehicle and started their impaired driving investigation. Again the driver had close to three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood and was clearly in no shape to drive,” the release says.

“It’s very clear that these aren’t individuals that had one too many,” says Const. Tyre. “The level of intoxication of both drivers shows an extremely cavalier attitude to the value of life of passengers and pedestrians in our community.”

To report an impaired driver on the road, police are reminding you to call 911 immediately.

