Drunk driver, passenger lucky to walk away after Langford crash, police say

Driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger are lucky to have walked away with only minor injuries after crashing into a rock wall in Langford, West Shore RCMP said.

Police were called to the scene Thursday night (Nov. 3) and found a 2018 Grey Dodge Challenger SRT crashed into a stone wall near the intersection of Nicklaus Drive and Eston Place in Langford.

The 28-year-old driver, who blew over the limit, ran over a tree – ripping it out of the ground – before crashing into the stone wall, causing the airbags to deploy, according to police.

He and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“The crash into the stone wall caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the homeowner’s property. The driver and passenger are lucky they walked away with minor injuries and no member of the public was injured,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

