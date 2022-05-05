Duncan’s Gerald Long won the $1-Million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022. (BCLC photo)

Duncan gambler closes eyes and becomes a millionaire

Lotto Max win ‘a dream’ for Gerald Long

Duncan’s Gerald Long closed his eyes, poked at his phone and became a millionaire.

If only it were that easy for the rest of us!

Long came away with a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022 Lotto Max draw after breaking from his standard routine and choosing an extra line of numbers when he bought his ticket at PlayNow.com. How he chose those numbers is unique.

“I was picking my regular numbers and then I decided to add an extra line by physically closing my eyes and picking random numbers off of the keypad on my phone,” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to do a double take!”

Long had been at his cousin’s house over the Easter weekend when he discovered he won. His wife was equally shocked.

“She couldn’t believe it,” he said. His children couldn’t believe it either.

“Everyone was in complete shock,” Long said, adding he is looking forward to planning a family trip with some of the prize and will take his time deciding what to do with the rest.

“It’s a dream really,” he said.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com.

