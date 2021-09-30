Colwood, View Royal and Langford fire crews all attended to a small structure fire at a Colwood home early Thursday (Sept. 30) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood, View Royal and Langford fire crews all attended to a small structure fire at a Colwood home early Thursday (Sept. 30) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Early morning Colwood house fire brought quickly under control

Homeowners likely displaced for a day, Colwood Fire Rescue captain says

A small house fire early Thursday morning was quickly extinguished by Colwood, View Royal and Langford fire crews.

The three departments were called to a Colwood house shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they discovered a fire had started in the walls of the home. Working together, firefighters were able to snuff out the flames before they travelled too far inside the home, Colwood Fire Rescue Capt. Bryan Erwin told Black Press Media.

Erwin said there is only minor damage to the home, and the homeowners will likely be displaced for a day before they can move back in.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodColwood Fire RescuefireWest Shore

Previous story
‘It’s really scary’: Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Next story
Gold arena reopens at Pearkes after closure for upgrades

Just Posted

Monique Pat, a member of the T’Sou-ke Nation, emcees the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Sooke on Sept. 30. Pat’s mother is a residential school survivor. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers in Sooke on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

T’Sou-ke First Nation Chief Gordan Planes and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait raise the T’Sou-ke First Nation Flag at a ceremony at Municipal Hall on Wednesday (Sept. 29). (Contributed - District of Sooke)
First Nation flag takes permanent residency outside Sooke Municipal Hall

Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day founders Eddy Charlie (left) and Kristin Spray (right) stand on the steps of the B.C. legislature. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

The Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Na’tsa’maht Gathering aims to bring people together