OPINION SIG

EDITORIAL: Integrated medical centre set to transform healthcare in Sooke

New facility will merge community health and primary care centers, offering team-based services.

A new integrated health-care centre is set to transform how Sooke and its surrounding communities access healthcare. The development will consolidate existing services under one roof and add new staff positions.

The centre will combine the community health centre and the urgent and primary care centre, providing team-based services to support the community.

The move will consolidate local primary care services from West Coast Family Medicine Clinic and other local community services into one location, offering various services focusing on primary care, access to mental health and addiction services, and urgent care.

RELATED: New integrated health-care centre coming to Sooke

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network will operate the new facility. The team of care providers is expected to include family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, mental health and substance-use workers, and other allied health providers. Adding new staff positions will supplement the existing staff at West Coast Family Medicine Clinic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan welcomed the announcement. Dix noted that the additional staff would translate to approximately 25 full-time equivalents, and he’s confident there will be physicians to staff the centre.

The new centre is set to open in 2025. It will provide a comprehensive, integrated health-care system that offers culturally safe support, mental health support, substance abuse services, and every other primary care initiative that people in Sooke and surrounding communities need.

The development is a significant step forward for the region and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the doctors and community leaders who have championed the cause.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EditorialsSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria resident sues after palm trees die, claiming they were ‘negligently’ planted
Next story
Vancouver Hyatt Regency apologizes to First Nations group after alleged discrimination

Just Posted

A recent legal action involving palm trees and the Victoria climate tried to challenge the duty of care owed to customers by businesses months after a purchase. (Pexels photo)
Victoria resident sues after palm trees die, claiming they were ‘negligently’ planted

The City of Victoria is looking at extending paid parking hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in a bid to cut its property tax increase. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria looks to further cut tax hike with longer paid parking hours

An online fundraiser has been started to help out the family of Mike Leier, whose body was found near Sooke last weekend in a suspicious death that the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is now investigating. (Heather Leier photo)
Fundraiser set up for ‘incredible person’ as Sooke police investigate suspicious death

OPINION SIG
EDITORIAL: Integrated medical centre set to transform healthcare in Sooke

Pop-up banner image