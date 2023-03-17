EDITORIAL: Integrated medical centre set to transform healthcare in Sooke

A new integrated health-care centre is set to transform how Sooke and its surrounding communities access healthcare. The development will consolidate existing services under one roof and add new staff positions.

The centre will combine the community health centre and the urgent and primary care centre, providing team-based services to support the community.

The move will consolidate local primary care services from West Coast Family Medicine Clinic and other local community services into one location, offering various services focusing on primary care, access to mental health and addiction services, and urgent care.

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network will operate the new facility. The team of care providers is expected to include family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, mental health and substance-use workers, and other allied health providers. Adding new staff positions will supplement the existing staff at West Coast Family Medicine Clinic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan welcomed the announcement. Dix noted that the additional staff would translate to approximately 25 full-time equivalents, and he’s confident there will be physicians to staff the centre.

The new centre is set to open in 2025. It will provide a comprehensive, integrated health-care system that offers culturally safe support, mental health support, substance abuse services, and every other primary care initiative that people in Sooke and surrounding communities need.

The development is a significant step forward for the region and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the doctors and community leaders who have championed the cause.



