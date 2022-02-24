Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee talks during an interview in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee talks during an interview in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton police say innocent man killed after officers fire on robbery suspect

Police chief not sure how many bullets were fired or how man in apartment building was shot

Police in Edmonton say officers shot and killed a robbery suspect Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment building was also hit by gunfire.

Chief Dale McFee says the man in the downtown apartment was taken to hospitaland later died.

McFee says he’s not sure how many bullets were fired or how the man in the building was shot.

“There’s so many different things that could have happened … going through an individual into a building, missed into a building,” McFee said during a news conference Thursday.

He said police had responded to a report of a man with a gun robbing a liquor store. Officers located a suspect a few blocks away, there was a confrontation and officers fired their guns.

He said the officers involved in the shooting have been removed from duty for their mental well-being.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the group that investigates police-involved shootings, has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

Policepolice shooting

Previous story
Industry report: not renewing B.C. salmon farm licenses comes with $1.2 billion cost
Next story
6-year-old helps save grandma, hailed as hero by Kamloops RCMP

Just Posted

Tia Nunn spars during a practice Feb. 23 at the Sooke Boxing Club’s new location. (Justin Samanski-Langille - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Boxing Club back in ring despite recent blows

Crews continue work on improvements to Highway 14 just east of Sooke on Feb. 23. The province said the project remains on budget and on schedule to be mostly complete come the fall. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Highway 14 improvements to be ‘significantly complete’ by fall: Province

On an already frigid Feb. 22, Penny Tennenhouse, of team Avodah, dons her Coldest Night of the Year merch outside of her home in Fairfield. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Freezing temperatures won’t stop Greater Victoria residents from raising funds for shelter spaces

Team Canada’s Brittany Benn drives to the end zone in the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series 2019 stop in Langford. Team Canada went on to take 5th place in the tournament with a 31-7 victory over England. (Black Press Media file photo)
HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event returns to Langford after two-year hiatus