Police tweeted a photo of the cycle on Thursday

This bike was stolen from an Oak Bay carport on April 26. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

Oak Bay police are appealing to the public after a black electric Radwagon bike was taken from a carport near Henderson Road on the night of April 26.

The unique bike should be identifiable, police said. It had a basket on the front and multiple seats for children on the back.

The Oak Bay Police department’s non-emergency line is 250-592-2424.

