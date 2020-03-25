A damaged charging station in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted photo)

Electric Vehicle Association asks Vancouver Island scrap dealers to keep an eye out for stolen chargers

Pair were damaged in Qualicum Beach last week

Roy Collver hopes scrap dealers on Vancouver Island keep an eye out, after two electric vehicle chargers were damaged and stolen in Qualicum Beach last week.

Collver is the director of the Mid-Vancouver Island Electric Vehicle Association, and has put out a bulletin showing how to identify stolen chargers. The information is available on their Facebook page.

“These cables are quite unique and are not found anywhere else,” he said. “We need to get this information to scrap dealers so that they can either report stolen cables or at the least, refuse to purchase them from thieves.”

The vandalism occurred sometime on Thursday night to two chargers — one by the public washroom on the Beach Highway, the other at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. Both are now inoperable.

READ MORE: Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft in Qualicum Beach

Although he said the act was discouraging, it’s been satisfying to see the community come together to fundraise for a reward.

So far, they’ve raised $300.

“The effort to raise reward money so far has been very casual and we have not gone into actual fundraising mode, electric vehicle people are very concerned and upset over these incidents,” he said. “We understand that the stresses on the law enforcement community right now will likely mean that active investigation of these crimes are unlikely.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

crimequalicum beachtheftvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Victoria establishments
Next story
World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Just Posted

Greater Victoria residents roar in thanks to frontline workers

Nightly thank-yous echo across the region

Potential COVID-19 exposure sends warship back to CFB Esquimalt port

Member has since tested negative for virus

MLA Adam Olsen fears COVID-19 will overwhelm medical facilities on Gulf Islands

Residents call for a ban on external contact other than shipments of essentials

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

National Tsunami Warning Center evaluated risk to West Coast

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

Electric Vehicle Association asks Vancouver Island scrap dealers to keep an eye out for stolen chargers

Pair were damaged in Qualicum Beach last week

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Vancouver Island Olympian resets after hard-fought journey to Tokyo Games hits COVID-19 pothole

When Faith Knelson learned Canada withdrew from the Olympics she had ‘five million emotions at once’

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Most Read