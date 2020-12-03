The Oak Bay Police Department has announced plans to purchase the municipality’s first electric marked police vehicle. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The Oak Bay Police Department has announced plans to purchase the municipality’s first electric marked police vehicle. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Electric police vehicle could soon be patroling Oak Bay streets

Oak Bay police plan to purchase first marked electric police vehicle in 2021

Oak Bay residents may begin to spot electric police vehicles cruising around the district as early as next year.

Police Chief Ray Bernoties announced plans to purchase Oak Bay Police Department’s first electric marked police vehicle next year in a Dec. 2 social media post.

“As part of our 2021 budget, we disclosed our intention to move to electric vehicles. The police board was very supportive,” Bernoties said.

He added that the department’s 2021 budget was also presented to Oak Bay mayor and council who were pleased to see police taking steps to convert to an electric fleet.

Oak Bay police have yet to choose a specific make and model for the new electric cruiser, but Bernoties noted that it will need to meet “unique requirements” to serve its purpose as a general police vehicle.

READ ALSO: Man ticketed twice for refusing to wear mask in same day, say West Shore RCMP

“The vehicle needs to be able to carry a great deal of gear, with extra racks, a computer [and] a thick plexiglass screen between the back seat and the front,” he explained. “However, we’re focused on not letting these challenges stop us from doing what we believe is the right thing.”

The Oak Bay Police Department already has an unmarked electric car, but Bernoties pointed out that if all goes according to plan, the department will be among the first in B.C. to purchase a marked electric vehicle. He said that while Oak Bay is a smaller municipality, the department wants to “show leadership” and make environmentally friendly decisions.

“Our plan is to switch to an electric vehicle every time one of our vehicles is being replaced which [is] about once a year,” he explained. “The make and model may change over time as the industry is evolving rapidly but we don’t want to do nothing” while waiting for the perfect electric police vehicle.

READ ALSO: Investigation clears Victoria police of wrongdoing in arrested man’s death

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Electric vehiclesoak bay councilOak Bay Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic uncertainty looms over Sooke municipal budget
Next story
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Just Posted

VicPD is warning the public after a man paid $460 for fake gold jewelry. (Unsplash)
Police issue warning after Victoria man pays $460 for fake gold jewelry

Suspects flagged victim down and took him to ATM

The Sooke Christmas Bureau, which serves over 400 hampers to families and residents in need, has extended their deadline to include anyone in need that has missed their Dec. 1 cutoff. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Christmas Bureau extends deadline for hampers

Non-profit group says monetary donations goes further than non-perishables

The District of Sooke is another step closer to approving its 2021 financial plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Pandemic uncertainty looms over Sooke municipal budget

Council trims property tax increase to 3.3 per cent

The Sooke Santa Run will feature their youngest members as Santas, an annual tradition for the firefighters in Sooke, East Sooke, Shirley and Otter Point. The drive-by event takes place throughout the Sooke neighbourhood on Dec. 12. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
No one outside fire hall allowed to help volunteer for Sooke Santa Run

Drive-by event takes place on Dec. 12, with goal to raise $15,000

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of View Royal teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus in View Royal in December 1973

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Most Read