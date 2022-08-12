Randy “Elvis” Friskie, shown here perfoming in 2018, says he is on his deathbed on a cot in a hallway at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

Randy “Elvis” Friskie, shown here perfoming in 2018, says he is on his deathbed on a cot in a hallway at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

Elvis impersonator says he is on deathbed in hallway at a B.C. hospital

‘No dignity in it whatsoever,’ says Randy Friskie, who has liver disease

A well-known local Elvis impersonator says he is on his deathbed in a hallway at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

Randy Friskie of Abbotsford says he has been in the hospital for seven days, and had not yet been moved to a room as of noon on Friday (Aug. 12).

Instead, he is in a cot outside the nurses’ station on one of the wards.

“It’s really horrible being here. There’s no dignity in it whatsoever,” Friskie told The Abbotsford News.

Friskie, 60, was diagnosed with liver disease about 15 years ago and went to the emergency department a week ago when his throat was closing up and he was in severe pain.

RELATED: Senior spent nearly a week in Abbotsford hospital hallway

He said he was placed on antibiotics and has had a few blood tests but nothing further has been done since then.

“They’re treating me like a dummy with a sore throat. Meanwhile I’m dying,” he said.

Friskie said it’s too late for him to get a transplant, and he’s not sure if he will survive the weekend, although he’s “still fighting.”

He said, because of being placed in the hallway, he hasn’t been able to have a sponge bath since he was admitted and hasn’t been able to sleep for more than four hours at a time.

Visits with family and friends are difficult because they don’t want to get in the way of the nurses.

He said he sometimes has to wait for the nearby bathroom to be vacant.

Friskie said he hasn’t been told why he’s still in a hallway or when he might be moved to a room.

“I guess I’m just not that important,” he said. “I just don’t want somebody else to be going through this.”

The Abbotsford News has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

Friskie said he had to stop performing four years ago because of his health issues.

Until then, he had performed as Elvis at hundreds of concerts and charity events throughout North America, including in Las Vegas.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsFraser HealthHospitals

Previous story
B.C. watchdog clears Victoria police dog handler whose canine bit man in head
Next story
Dozens of properties on evacuation alert amid ‘out of control’ wildfire along Highway 3

Just Posted

Victoria’s Dylan Garand got the win between the pipes for Team Canada against Slovakia on Aug. 12 at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)
Victoria goalie Dylan Garand wins first start for Team Canada at World Juniors

The Victoria Shamrocks host the Langley Thunder in game 6 of the Western Lacrosse Association semifinals Sunday and are calling on fans to fill The Q Centre. (Courtesy of Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)
Victoria Shamrocks call on fans to fill Q Centre for game 6 of semifinals

Many CFB Esquimalt workers and those in solidarity rally outside the naval base Aug. 10. The Public Service Alliance of Canada called the federal government’s current wage offer insulting. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Treasury Board looks to get back to bargaining table with CFB Esquimalt union

Victoria police are asking for help in finding missing man Jayson Anderson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Jayson Anderson last seen almost a month ago in Victoria