Emergency crews responding to crash on Douglas Street at Finlayson intersection

Emergency crews are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Douglas Street at the Finlayson intersection.

Emergency crews are investigating a collision at the intersection of Douglas and Finlayson streets in front of the Denny’s restaurant. Traffic is impacted in the area and paramedics are on scene. #yyjtraffic @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/v972iJdcoD — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) August 7, 2020

Police are speaking with witnesses and assessing the series of events that led to the collision. pic.twitter.com/d3Y7YgH1L3 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) August 7, 2020

Traffic is moving slowly in the area with several lanes blocked.

More to come…

