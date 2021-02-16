UPDATED: Langford Costco reopens after second Freon leak in three weeks

Shoppers were evacuated from Langford Costco Tuesday morning due to a Freon leak.

Langford, Colwood and View Royal firefighters responded around 9 a.m. after a report of a loud bang and smoke in the building. When they arrived, crews detected the leak and evacuated the building.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the leak was contained and the source was shut off in about 45 minutes. He praised quick-thinking staff who had pulled the alarm and begun the evacuation process before fire crews arrived.

BC Ambulance was on stand by at the scene but there were no injuries. A technician did a site check and confirmed it was safe for people to re-enter. Aubrey said there were shoppers already lined up out the door by the time crews cleared the scene.

Aubrey said the incident is the second Freon leak in a matter of weeks. Crews also responded to a leak Jan. 27.

“Fire prevention is going and talking to the technician,” he said. “To have two (leaks) so close together does raise some concerns. We want to make sure the whole system is being looks into so any future leaks can be avoided.”

