An employee at the downtown Victoria Milestones has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo via Google Maps)

Employee at downtown Victoria Milestones tests positive for COVID-19

Restaurant sanitized, several staff members quarantined as precaution, company president says

An employee at the Milestones restaurant in downtown Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, a staff member at the Wharf Street Milestones location contacted the company to inform management that they had received a positive coronavirus test result after being tested the day before, said Doug Smith, president of Milestones Grill and Bar, in an interview with Black Press Media on Aug. 22.

Smith explained that the employee’s most recent shift was Saturday, Aug. 15 and they began to feel symptoms the following Wednesday and sought a COVID-19 test. He noted that the company took swift action and has followed all protocols laid out by the provincial government and Island Health. As a precaution, any other employees who may have been in contact with the sick staff member have been quarantined and will not be returning to work for two weeks or until they have received a negative test result, he explained.

“As always, the health and safety of our staff and guests will remain our number one priority,” Smith said.

The Inner Harbour restaurant’s interior was closed to the public on Friday while a “professional cleaning crew” sanitized the dining room, though the outdoor patio remained open, he said. The dining room reopened on Saturday morning.

Smith noted that the employee is said to have contracted the virus outside the restaurant while spending time with friends from the mainland. He added that the company’s policy requires staff to wear masks and the employee with COVID-19 is not a server so “any risk of further transmission is extremely low.”

The company is “continuing to monitor the situation closely” and has provided contact tracing information to Island Health, Smith said. He noted that it’s within the health authority’s jurisdiction to determine if customers need to be contacted.

