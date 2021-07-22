Engineering, computer science expansion at UVic will support more students

University of Victoria to build two new facilities

New state-of-the-art learning facilities and program expansions are coming to the University of Victoria.

Announced Thursday (July 22), UVic – with the provincial government’s support – is expanding its engineering and computer science building with a six-storey addition. This will support 500 additional seats for students in computer science and six engineering programs (biomedical, civil, computer, electrical, mechanical and software), leading to 125 more graduates per year by 2023.

The University of Victoria’s new High Bay Research and Structures Lab will allow for structural testing and large-scale experiments by 2024. (Credit: Dialog Design)

A new research lab will also include a 12-metre-high area for structural testing and large-scale experiments related to geotechnical, and materials and building science research.

“I am so excited about this project,” said Anne Kang, minister of advanced education and skills training. “More seats for students to enrol in programs that lead to rewarding, in-demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, one more top-notch facility for the post-secondary sector and a showcase for the kind of construction projects that incorporate the latest in modern sustainable building design and construction, all while providing family-supporting, good-paying jobs in skilled trades.”

