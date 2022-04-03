(Black Press Media file photo)

Erratic van with distressed female passenger seen at Quadra and Hillside Saturday morning

VicPD asked the public’s help locating a van, from which a woman was screaming and trying to escape

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help locating a van and its screaming passenger who was trying to escape, last seen late Saturday (April 2) morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., April 2, Victoria police received a suspicious report near the intersection of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue. According to a witness, a van was driving erratically headed westbound on Hillside Avenue. The van’s female passenger was screaming for help and trying to exit while it was moving, the witness had reported to VicPD.

The woman was described as a 28-to-30-year-old Caucasian with an average build, thin, oval-shaped face and bleached-blonde, shoulder-length hair. The van’s driver was described as a Caucasian man with dark hair.

The van drove out of sight of the witness, west down Hillside Avenue. It was described as a “newer” utility van similar in appearance to a GMC Savana Cargo Van, with black-tinted windows, no side windows and a rear licence plate with red numbering similar to those issued in Alberta.

VicPD officers are seeking to identify and locate the woman involved in this incident to check her wellbeing. They ask that those with information about the incident please call their non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654, extension 1. Those who wish to report anonymously may call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

