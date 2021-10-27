Esquimalt announces new fire chief, assistant moves up the ranks

Steve Serbic brings a passion for health and wellness to the position

The Township of Esquimalt has announced Steve Serbic as its new fire chief.

Serbic will step into the role effective Nov. 8.

“Serving the community and being there for people on their worst days keeps me going, day in and day out,” he said in a release from the municipality. “Over the years, whether it was as a firefighter, captain or a chief officer, I have always enjoyed working together as a team.”

Serbic’s firefighting experience spans 24 years, including service in a leadership capacity. He served as assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Department before being named assistant chief for the Esquimalt Fire Department.

After firefighting, Serbic’s passions lie in health, wellness and the empowerment of others. The new chief has travelled across the continent as a keynote speaker on the subject to members of other fire departments.

Serbic’s established history with his new department also expedited the hiring process for the fire chief position, the township stated, noting the job was posted on Oct. 4. Chris Jancowski resigned as fire chief at the beginning of October after six years with the department.

