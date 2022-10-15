Incumbent Barb Desjardins is all smiles as she awaits election results at the Gallery Splash! art gallery in Esquimalt. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Esquimalt Votes: Polls now closed

1 mayor, 6 councillors, and 9 school trustees to elect

The polls are now closed.

In the Township of Esquimalt, Sonya Gracey is challenging Barb Desjardins in the mayoral race with seven candidates running for six councillor positions. Those candidates include Ken Armour, Andrea Boardman, Duncan Cavens, Jacob Helliwell, Tim Morrison, Chris Munkacsi and Darlene Rotchford.

In 2018, according to Civic Info BC, the estimated eligible voter turnout for the Township of Esquimalt was 29.9 per cent, which was 5.8 per cent lower than the average B.C. municipal turnout of 35.6 per cent.

Desjardins won in 2018 with more than 70 per cent of the vote.

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

More to come.

 

