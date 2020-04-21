‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

B.C. has reported one new death and 25 new cases as the total number of positive tests in grew to 1,724 on Tuesday (April 21).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of hospitalized patients was at 109, with 51 in ICU. The person who died was a senior at a longterm care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health, bringing B.C.’s total deaths to 87. Henry said 1,041 people have recovered.

“We need to stay vigilant, we need to stay connected,” she said. “We will find our new normal but this is not the time to lessen our guard.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said emergency room visits were up again after decreasing sharply. On Monday (April 20), there were 4,015 visits, compared to 2,995 on April 6 and 6,559 in March 6. Dix said the return to more normal levels of emergency room visits was a reflection British Columbians had confidence in their healthcare system.

The cases, by health authority are: 707 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 715 in Fraser Health, 109 in Island Health, 153 in Interior Health and 40 in Northern Health.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Just Posted

Sooke Harbour House up for sale

One of Sooke’s most well-known resorts is up for grabs, likely for… Continue reading

Metchosin neighbours host musical tribute on bridge where memorial was held last summer

Neighbours of Martin Payne came together again to enjoy music and laughter in the community

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

Motorcyclist caught speeding 90 km/h over limit in Victoria

VicPD issues $1,300 in tickets to driver, impound motorcycle

Victoria police return bike stolen from Saanich

Officer on patrol spotted the purple bike valued at $8,000

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

Island youths create film asking their generation to stay home

Filmmakers liken pandemic to world wars as ‘generation defining’

‘Virtual Volunteering’ touted during National Volunteer Week (April 19-25)

Volunteer BC celebrated its 40th anniversary last year

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

State of Emergency declared in village off Northern Vancouver Island due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local governments on Cormorant Island take strict action to combat the spread of the virus.

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

Most Read