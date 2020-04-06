The Victoria Police Department is investigating a fire deemed to be arson at a service station in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road, which took place early Sunday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

Police looking for witnesses, video of 2:30 a.m. April 5 fire

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and video after an early Sunday morning fire in a Fairfield neighbourhood was deemed arson.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 5, after the Victoria Fire Department responded to reports of a fire.

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a fire deemed to be arson at a service station in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road, which took place early Sunday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Victoria Fire Department said in a release the blaze started with some tires stored in the rear of the Fairfield Petre Auto Centre and mainly damaged tires, automotive supplies and fencing — causing approximately $75,000 in damage.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

According to police, the fire was contained to the exterior of the building and extinguished with no injuries. Investigators have concluded the fire was arson.

READ ALSO: Conflict expert explains how to talk to people who aren’t social distancing

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, or anyone who has information about the fire or video of the area from that time to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

Police looking for witnesses, video of 2:30 a.m. April 5 fire

Outreach initiative connects Sooke seniors to support amid COVID-19

Volunteers encouraged to sign up as need increases

Sidney senior grateful for stranger’s help during medical incident

Hendrina Welter never caught a glimpse of the woman who helped her after she blacked out

Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now

Fewer cars, people seen on streets and at landmarks

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Most Read