Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

Police looking for witnesses, video of 2:30 a.m. April 5 fire

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a fire deemed to be arson at a service station in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road, which took place early Sunday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and video after an early Sunday morning fire in a Fairfield neighbourhood was deemed arson.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 5, after the Victoria Fire Department responded to reports of a fire.

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a fire deemed to be arson at a service station in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road, which took place early Sunday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Victoria Fire Department said in a release the blaze started with some tires stored in the rear of the Fairfield Petre Auto Centre and mainly damaged tires, automotive supplies and fencing — causing approximately $75,000 in damage.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

According to police, the fire was contained to the exterior of the building and extinguished with no injuries. Investigators have concluded the fire was arson.

READ ALSO: Conflict expert explains how to talk to people who aren’t social distancing

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, or anyone who has information about the fire or video of the area from that time to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeVicPD