B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 17, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 17, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

Falcon calls B.C. NDP economic plan ‘propaganda document’

B.C. Green leader says it’s a ‘branding exercise’

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon says if someone brought him the B.C. NDP’s “so-called economic plan” presented Thursday, “I’d fire him on the spot.”

Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon unveiled the plan at the B.C. legislature Feb. 17, featuring a new $136 million trades and technology centre at the B.C. Institute of Technology to expand training for apprenticeships.

The plan is an extension of the StrongerBC program Horgan announced the day before calling an election in 2022. Beyond the BCIT project, it restated earlier goals such as investing in innovation with a $500 million Crown corporation set up last year.

The plan has sweeping goals, including reconciliation with Indigenous people, meeting B.C.’s greenhouse gas reduction targets and leading on environmental and social goals and fostering innovation through the corporation called InBC. Falcon said he expected to see it address affordability issues like housing and rising gasoline and grocery prices.

“Here we are, almost five years into the provincial government, and they finally released an economic plan,” Falcon told reporters at the legislature. “This was apparently informed by a left-wing academic they hired out of Britain, who used to advise the socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn. And as I look through here, the only thing you cannot find in this so-called economic plan are any measurables, any benchmarks, any targets.”

RELATED: New trades school added to B.C. economic plan

RELATED: B.C. hires economist to ‘save capitalism from itself’

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau was similarly critical.

“What we see today is a branding exercise rooted in maintaining the government’s image, rather than announcing tangible policy solutions to the challenges we face,” Furstenau said. “The economic plan is heavy on rhetoric and light on substance. Many of the announcements included in the plan are items that were advanced months ago.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
$20,000 in cash, numerous drugs found in Langford man’s home
Next story
Surveillance camera snaps suspect in Saanich 7-locker break-in

Just Posted

The Sooke Region Museum is developing a play which will tell the stories of interesting Sooke historical figures using a mix of videos, live performance and shadow puppets. (Sooke Region Museum and Visitor Centre/YouTube)
Sooke historical figures star in new museum play

St. John’s Academy teacher Bradley Myrholm, left, and student Matthew Edgson (right, front) with his classmates and the found police badge. (Courtesy of Bradley Myrholm)
Shawnigan Lake student finds stolen police badge during garbage pickup

Central Saanich council has approved 235 new rental units in two six-storey buildings in the Marigold neighbourhood of Central Saanich off Lochside Drive. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Developments)
235-unit second phase of Marigold project to rise in Central Saanich near Hwy. 17 intersection

Haven, a six-storey condominium project under construction at 1109 and 1115 Johnson St. will have units ranging from studio to three bedrooms, all of which will be reserved for families, seniors and individuals with middle incomes. (Proscenium Architecture/Chard Development)
Partnership aims to get middle-income earners into Victoria’s tight housing market