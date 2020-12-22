Fallen trees close Matheson Lake parking lot in Metchosin

The Capital Regional District has closed Metchosin’s Matheson Lake parking lot due to fallen trees. (Google Maps)

Metchosin’s Matheson Lake parking lot is closed to the public due to fallen trees, according to the Capital Regional District.

The closure is caused by trees that fell onto hydro lines across Matheson Lake Road. The park is still accessible by foot along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail from the Roche Cove Regional Park, which has a parking lot.

The parking lot was closed Tuesday, Dec. 22 until further notice.

