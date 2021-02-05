Family worried for missing Victoria man after not hearing from him for 11 months

Victoria police are looking for 43-year-old Rhett Dahl. His family hasn’t heard from him for 11 months, which they say is unusual. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help finding missing 43-year-old man Rhett Dahl.

Dahl’s family hasn’t heard from him since March 2020, which they say is out of character. They reported him missing on Feb. 4 and want to know he is safe. Police are now working to locate him.

Dahl is described as a Caucasian man with stubble-length sandy brown hair and grey eyes. He stands 5’9” and weighs about 220 pounds, with a large build.

Anyone who sees Rhett Dahl, or has information about where he may be is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

